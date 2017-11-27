1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Photos Of BTS As Trainees Alongside Could-Have-Been Celebs

중앙일보

입력

These celebs could have been members of the no.1 trending boy group Bangtan Boys (BTS).

BTS as trainees. [photo from online community]

BTS as trainees. [photo from online community]

Pdogg, who designed BTS alongside Bang Si-hyuk, founder of Big Hit Entertainment, shared stories of how the "BTS project" began in a 2013 interview.

Would BTS have been better off with these members?

Pdogg. [photo by Kim Kyoung Rok]

Pdogg. [photo by Kim Kyoung Rok]

Pdogg recalled "I heard RM singing in 2010, and he was good. I discussed it with Si-hyuk and our BTS project began."

RM was the first member to be picked for project BTS, and members Suga and J-Hope were added after auditioning.

BTS as trainees. [photo from online community]

BTS as trainees. [photo from online community]

BTS as trainees. [photo from online community]

BTS as trainees. [photo from online community]

BTS as trainees. [photo from online community]

BTS as trainees. [photo from online community]

What's interesting is before BTS made their official debut, singers/rappers Iron, Supreme Boi, 11EVN, and Kidoh were part of the "BTS project."

Rapper Iron. [photo from Instagram]

Rapper Iron. [photo from Instagram]

Supreme Boi. [photo from Instagram]

Supreme Boi. [photo from Instagram]

11EVN. [photo from Instagram]

11EVN. [photo from Instagram]

Kidoh. [photo from Instagram]

Kidoh. [photo from Instagram]

BTS, answering the local press prior to AMA on Nov. 19. Ranked 7th on the Billboard with their &#39;Love Yourself: Her,&#39; BTS is invited to talk shows from ABC, CBS, and NBC. From the left; V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope. [AFP=YONHAP]

BTS, answering the local press prior to AMA on Nov. 19. Ranked 7th on the Billboard with their &#39;Love Yourself: Her,&#39; BTS is invited to talk shows from ABC, CBS, and NBC. From the left; V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope. [AFP=YONHAP]

BTS made its debut without Iron, Supreme Boi, 11EVN, and Kidoh, instead putting Jungkook, Jin, V, Jimin in their place.

BTS at The American Music Awards. [AFP=YONHAP]

BTS at The American Music Awards. [AFP=YONHAP]

Pdogg, while refraining from mentioning exact names, revealed "BTS was initially supposed to be a hip-hop group. As the group's identity changed from hip-hop to idol, some members couldn't handle the singing and performances, hence the change."

[photo from BigHit Entertainment]

[photo from BigHit Entertainment]

Some other singers/rappers were offered to join BTS as well. Rapper Basick revealed that BigHit Entertainment offered him to take a part in its newest hip-hop idol group.

Basick. [photo from Instagram]

Basick. [photo from Instagram]

He added, "I think the offer came around the time BTS was about to make their debut."

Beenzino. [photo from Instagram]

Beenzino. [photo from Instagram]

He also added "Later I heard that Beenzino, the rapper, had also been asked to join the team," surprising everyone.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT