Check Out The Brand Value Ranking for Boy Group Members

According to the Korea Brand Reputation Research Center, November's most influential boy group member is WannaOne's Kang Daniel, with runner-up BTS Jimin, and second runner-up WannaOne's Park Ji Hoon.

Is your favorite idol on the list?

The results place WannaOne's Kang Daniel in 1st place, with BTS Jimin as the runner-up and WannaOne's Park Ji Hoon as the second runner-up. WannaOne's Ong Seong Wu, SHINee's Taemin, and WannaOne's Hwang Min Hyun consecutively followed.

Head researcher Goo stated "WannaOne's Kang Daniel wins 1st for four consecutive months" and "as WannaOne members continue to be in the upper ranks, BTS Jimin and SHINee's Taemin has respectively jumped to 2nd and 5th place."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

