1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Check Out The Brand Value Ranking for Boy Group Members

중앙일보

입력

Kang Daniel(left) and Jimin. [photo from Innisfree(left) and BTS Instagram]

Kang Daniel(left) and Jimin. [photo from Innisfree(left) and BTS Instagram]

According to the Korea Brand Reputation Research Center, November's most influential boy group member is WannaOne's Kang Daniel, with runner-up BTS Jimin, and second runner-up WannaOne's Park Ji Hoon.

Is your favorite idol on the list?

Kang Daniel. [photo from LENS NINE]

Kang Daniel. [photo from LENS NINE]

Kang Daniel. [photo from Instagram]

Kang Daniel. [photo from Instagram]

BTS Jimin. [photo from Instagram]

BTS Jimin. [photo from Instagram]

BTS Jimin. [photo from BTS facebook]

BTS Jimin. [photo from BTS facebook]

WannaOne&#39;s Park Ji Hoon. [photo from Instagram]

WannaOne&#39;s Park Ji Hoon. [photo from Instagram]

The results place WannaOne's Kang Daniel in 1st place, with BTS Jimin as the runner-up and WannaOne's Park Ji Hoon as the second runner-up. WannaOne's Ong Seong Wu, SHINee's Taemin, and WannaOne's Hwang Min Hyun consecutively followed.

WannaOne&#39;s Ong Seong Wu. [photo from Innisfree]

WannaOne&#39;s Ong Seong Wu. [photo from Innisfree]

SHINee&#39;s Taemin. [photo from Facebook]

SHINee&#39;s Taemin. [photo from Facebook]

WannaOne&#39;s Hwang Min Hyun. [photo from Instagram]

WannaOne&#39;s Hwang Min Hyun. [photo from Instagram]

Head researcher Goo stated "WannaOne's Kang Daniel wins 1st for four consecutive months" and "as WannaOne members continue to be in the upper ranks, BTS Jimin and SHINee's Taemin has respectively jumped to 2nd and 5th place."

1st place Kang Daniel third from left, 6th place Hwang Min Hyun third from right, 4th place Ong Seong Wu on the far right. [photo from HITEJINRO]

1st place Kang Daniel third from left, 6th place Hwang Min Hyun third from right, 4th place Ong Seong Wu on the far right. [photo from HITEJINRO]

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT