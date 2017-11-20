1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS, Steve Aoki & Desiigner Team Up for the Remix of 'MIC Drop'

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Bangtan Boys (BTS) collaborated with Steve Aoki and Desiigner for the remix version of the single MIC Drop from the K-Pop band's record-breaking album Love Yourself: Her, which will be released on November 24.

The much-anticipated collaboration will be released on November 24.

On November 16, BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment disclosed a minute long clip of the upcoming song.

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

The teaser video starts with Aoki DJing walking into the frame with heavy steps. Members of the BTS are staring intensely into the camera.

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Aoki and the Boys start dancing along to the escalating beats.

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Cars are flaming up in the background as they dance.

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

While Desiigner didn't make an appearance in the teaser, he hinted about the joint work on his Twitter on November 11.

Aoki also said in an interview with Billboard that BTS are "geniuses" and "brand developers."

Watch the teaser for Mic Drop below:

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT