BTS, Steve Aoki & Desiigner Team Up for the Remix of 'MIC Drop'

Bangtan Boys (BTS) collaborated with Steve Aoki and Desiigner for the remix version of the single MIC Drop from the K-Pop band's record-breaking album Love Yourself: Her, which will be released on November 24.

On November 16, BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment disclosed a minute long clip of the upcoming song.

The teaser video starts with Aoki DJing walking into the frame with heavy steps. Members of the BTS are staring intensely into the camera.

Aoki and the Boys start dancing along to the escalating beats.

Cars are flaming up in the background as they dance.

While Desiigner didn't make an appearance in the teaser, he hinted about the joint work on his Twitter on November 11.

Aoki also said in an interview with Billboard that BTS are "geniuses" and "brand developers."

Watch the teaser for Mic Drop below:

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

