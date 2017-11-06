Suzy and Taeyeon's Reaction to the Fans' Prank Will Make You Smile

Fans pulled the cutest prank on these two K-Pop girl-group superstars.

"Let me show you something pretty," fans told the stars.

How do you think Suzy of Miss A and Taeyeon of Girls' Generation reacted to the jestful trick?

One fan told Suzy that she would show the singer-turned-actress "something pretty," and whipped out a hand mirror so that she would face the reflection of her own face. Flattered and embarrassed, Suzy bursts out laughing and buries her face in hands.

At one of the fan signing events, Taeyeon's fan picked up the same trick to surprise and perhaps entertain the K-Pop Queen - Taeyeon shakes her head in bashful denial and smiles as she gets the joke.

Fans compared the reaction of the two idols who seem delighted. The special bonding moment between the stars and the fans became an online sensation.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com