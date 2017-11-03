The Six Celebrity Neighbors of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki’s newlywed home is apparently situated in the hottest neighborhood in the city of Seoul. Song Joong-ki purchased the two-story home with one underground level at about 9 million dollars this January.

The district of Itaewon the couple chose as their new home is a posh and exclusive neighborhood with a lot of high-profile residents such as celebrities, ambassadors, and nouveau-riches. The residential area is detached from the high street of the town where the young come to party on Friday nights.

The following is the list of the Songs’ celebrity neighbors:

1. Kim Tae-hee and Rain

Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer Rain own a property right across the street from the Songs’ sweet home, which they purchased at about 4 million dollars last October. The two-storied real estate piece is now worth about 5.3 million dollars, leaving them with a net worth increase of approximately a million dollars. The couple, who just had a baby daughter, is planning to relocate to the more secure neighborhood of Itaewon.



2. Jang Dong-gun

The Gentlemen’s Dignity star Jang Dong-gun is the owner of the five-storied building on the newest “hip spot” in Itaewon. He acquired the property in 2011 at a whooping price of 11 million dollars.



3. Psy

Psy, who put Gangnam on the map back in 2012, owns a seven-million-dollar property with his wife in Itaewon.

4. Gong Hyo-jin

Actress Gong Hyo-jin, who co-starred with IU on the soap opera The Producers (2015), obtained a two-storied building at 5.6 million dollars in January 2016. The value of the building more than doubled since acquisition.

5. Jo In-sung

Actor Jo In-sung, who played the male lead in That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), seems to possess a keen eye for the real estate market (or hired a realtor who does). He bought a building in 2013 before Itaewon was the hot, hip and the happening place it is now. His property is worth more than double the initial price now.



6. Lee Young-ae

The Dae Jang Geum actress purchased a building for her family business in 2012. The edifice, which cost about eight hundred thousand dollars at the time, is now estimated to be worth 1.6 million dollars.

The bride and groom will depart to Europe for their honeymoon. No further details regarding 'where to' or 'for how long' have been disclosed. Since both Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki aren’t working on any projects at the moment, it is surmised that the two will enjoy a long, leisurely trip. They will return to their home in Itaewon following the honeymoon.