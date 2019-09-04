1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BIGBANG T.O.P. Shows Off His Vineyard In Argentina

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

Does anyone want some K-pop-Idol-produced Argentinian wine?

This Monday, Big Bang T.O.P. uploaded a series of photos and videos from a vineyard which putatively belongs to him.

The now deleted Instagram post included photos of the beautiful vineyard's landscape as well as some grapes.

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

He also posted a video of what seemed to be himself harvesting wine grapes.

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

In January 2017, T.O.P. revealed that he had "purchased a vineyard in Argentina," during a Big Bang fan meeting at Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome. "We produced about 8,000 bottles of wine at the vineyard last year. Since there are 5,000 people here, I'll [give one to each of you and] drink the remaining 3,000!" He joked.

This led to assumptions that the photos and videos were taken at this very vineyard. Fans dominated his Instagram comment section asking for confirmation. T.O.P. liked some of the comments but did not provide an answer. Instead, the overwhelming attention prompted him to delete the post.

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

His love for wine is pretty clear from the countless number of Instagram posts dedicated to the alcohol. Whether this most recent post was actually based on his own vineyard still remains a mystery.

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

Photo from Instagram @choi_seung_hyun_tttop

T.O.P. finished his mandatory military service this past July. Amidst the multiple scandals he and his agency YG Entertainment were associated with, fans wonder whether, and if so, when, the star will return to the stage.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Sulli Goes Makeup And Bra Free Once Again 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT