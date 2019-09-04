1 읽는 중

Sulli Goes Makeup And Bra Free Once Again

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilly

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilly

This Monday, Sulli flaunted her makeup-less yet flawless face through a series of photos uploaded on her Instagram story.

Confidence is key!

She is pictured lying on her friend's lap, dressed comfortably in a tank top and shorts. They seemed to be enjoying a laid back night inside.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

It is rare to see Korean celebrities pictured with a bare face. Generally, the goal is to present a perfectly colored and styled exterior, inducing envy from the public as a result. But Sulli has never shied away from showing her natural self.

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilly

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilly

Pictured, Sulli was not only makeup-free, but also undergarment-free.

Sulli has been a passionate advocate for women going bra-less. She has frequently been pictured with only one layer of clothing over her chest. On JTBC2's talk show 'Night of Hate Comments', she revealed that she does this mainly for comfort reasons as she responded to backlash from people who believed she was doing it for attention.

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilly

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilly

The former F(x) member has been building a career in acting ever since she left the group in 2015. She has featured in movies and recently guest-starred in tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna' alongside her close friend, IU, who plays the main female role Jang Man-wol.

Photo from tvN

Photo from tvN

Meanwhile, there are rumors that she will be featuring in Netflix Original 'Persona 2'.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

