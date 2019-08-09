1 읽는 중

"Dope" MV Becomes BTS' 6th MV With Over 500M Views

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS' Dope surpassed 500 million views!

They broke their own record of the most K-Pop MVs with over 500M views!

On August 9th 6 AM, the MV for BTS' Dope from their mini-album The Most Beautiful Moment In Life, Pt. 1 has been played over 500 million times.

It is an added sum of views from the video on 1theK YouTube channel and on BigHit Entertainment channel.

Alongside DNA with over 790 million views, Fire, Fake Love, MIC Drop remix, IDOL have all surpassed 500 million views. Dope being their 6th MV with on the list, BTS has broken their own record of K-Pop artist with the most MVs that has over 500 million views.

BTS' other songs such as Blood, Sweat, and Tears, Save ME, Boy With Luv has over 400 million views, Not Today and Boy In Luv has 300 million views, and Spring Day has over 200 million views.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

