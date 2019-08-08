An Unexpected Song Found in the New BTS Movie, "BRING THE SOUL : THE MOVIE"

1 읽는 중

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

In the newly released BTS movie Bring the Soul: The Movie, one song has come to our attention and it is called Embarrassed. Since this film is about BTS' world tour Love Yourself, we expected it to be filled with songs from the Love Yourself concert setlist, but a totally unexpected song came out so we took a further look.

Can you guess what the song is?

Photo from &#39;BRING THE SOUL : THE MOVIE&#39;

Photo from &#39;BRING THE SOUL : THE MOVIE&#39;

Embarrassed is one of BTS' rarely bright and joyful 'love song', a song from the DARK&WILD album back in 2014.

The song Embarrassed tells a story about a guy who regrets before going to bed about how he couldn't approach his crush properly, but rather behave childishly. The English title is Embarrassed, but originally the title '이불 킥' means 'Blanket Kick'. In Korea, it is an expression to describe the moment you go to bed but suddenly remembers a very embarrassing thing you've done in the past, and kick your blanket in shame.

The lyric goes like this. "I keep acting weird in front of you. You are so pretty, pretty, pretty.", and "Why did I do that? I think I'm going to 'blanket kick'".

Photo from BTS Youtube

Photo from BTS Youtube

In 2015, BTS revealed the choreography for Embarrassed to celebrate their debut anniversary during the FESTA season. The song is loved by fans because 'it has so many points you cannot miss'. For instance, the signature flower petal pose!

Photo from BTS Youtube

Photo from BTS Youtube

Also, the word ‘kiss’ comes out a lot in the song, and whenever it does, BTS would pose as if they are kissing each other. If you look closely at the choreography video, you can see that V corners Jin into the wall as if he’s trying to kiss him! During concerts, things can go pretty wild on stage, making the crowd go wild as well!

Photo from BTS Youtube

Photo from BTS Youtube

There’s a Korean phrase that goes ‘There may be a person who had never heard of it, but there’s no one who has heard it only once’, and this can be applied to the song Embarrassed. Why don’t you take a listen to the song, and think about this newly learnt phrase?

By Flora Lee and Gothesun voomvoomk@gmail.com

