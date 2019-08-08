How Audiences Were Heartbroken At V & JUNGKOOK Bursting Into Tears: Review of BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE

On August 7th, BTS's third documentary film 'Bring The Soul: the movie' opened in theaters worldwide. Well, obviously for K-pop lovers like us, that's something we cannot miss!

The movie is only in theaters for 2 weeks! Go watch the movie and get your photo ticket!

Voomvoom went to see the movie as soon as it was released. We noticed that on an opening day, the audience seats were completely full and the theater was buzzing from excitement.

Before the movie started, a congratulatory clip commemorating the third anniversary of Suga's first mixtape, 'Agust D's release played during the advertisements. We could hear the small exclamatory gasps from the audience as this clip played.

The plot of the movie revolves around BTS sitting around a small rooftop table in Paris. They're having their own small after- party after the 'Love Yourself' tour in Europe and sharing stories with each other. The scenes alternate from them on stage and them before going on stage. One of the best things about this movie is that you can see BTS when the spotlight isn't on them and when they're leading their normal lives.

One of the most memorable moments during the movie was when V and Jungkook cried after their performance. Jungkook wasn't in tip-top shape to perform and he felt immense regret and frustration of not being able to show his best to his fans. V was going through a similar sense of frustration. This led them both to burst into tears. "I want to turn back time," Jungkook said while regretting his performance. But as the staff called for the members to take a commemorative photo, they both hurriedly wiped off their tears to take the photo.

The movie wasn't all tears, though. The audience was filled with laughter as the movie had a lot of funny episodes. As someone who also watched BTS's previous movies, this movie provoked the most laughter from the crowd out of all the others.

The movie ends with the message, "I love you more than yesterday, but less than tomorrow," This is the message V sent to the ARMYs during the Paris concert while he was in tears. (Je t'aime plus qu'hier mais moins que demain)

After the movie, we looked at some of the audience reviews. One of the fans said "I cried from the beginning to the end," and another wrote "I was happy to call myself an ARMY, the wings of BTS,"

In Korea, there are a lot of multiplex theaters that give photo tickets or picture postcards to people who watched the movie. On the back of the picture postcards, there's a QR code that you can use to get a reward in the Weply application, the official BTS merch store.

Hurry up because Bring The Soul: The movie is only going to be in theaters for 2 weeks after its opening date. We're curious to know how many people are going to watch this BTS movie. BTS's first movie Burn The Stage: The Movie garnered 315 thousand audiences, and the second 'Love Yourself in Seoul' had 342 thousand people watch the movie.

As soon as its release Bring The Soul: The movie secured its place as no. 1 by dominating 30% of ticket sales. Even BTS went to the theaters themselves to watch the movie. Can Bring The Soul: The Movie reap success like its predecessors?

By Yeonseung Kim and Gothesun voomvoomk@gmail.com

