X1 Drops Teaser for their Debut Choreography!

X1 just uploaded a 16 second long video of them practicing the choreography for their new song.

Despite recent controversies, X1 seems to be debuting according to schedule

The video titled "[X"] M/V Shooting D-1" was taken in August 3rd which was just 5 days ago. The video was muted but we could see a short glimpse of what the choreography is like.

Kim Woo-seok who finished in 1st place in Produce X 101 appears in the center of the formation from behind Kim Yo-han and Lee Han-kyul, who makes an X shape with their arms as if to symbolize the X in X1.

Their first mini album Quantum Leap will be released in August 27th.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

