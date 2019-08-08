1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

X1 Drops Teaser for their Debut Choreography!

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

X1 just uploaded a 16 second long video of them practicing the choreography for their new song.

Despite recent controversies, X1 seems to be debuting according to schedule

The video titled "[X"] M/V Shooting D-1" was taken in August 3rd which was just 5 days ago. The video was muted but we could see a short glimpse of what the choreography is like.

Kim Woo-seok who finished in 1st place in Produce X 101 appears in the center of the formation from behind Kim Yo-han and Lee Han-kyul, who makes an X shape with their arms as if to symbolize the X in X1.

Their first mini album Quantum Leap will be released in August 27th.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
CHUNGHA and JOO KYUL-KYUNG Filming "Battle Trip" in China

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT