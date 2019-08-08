1 읽는 중

CHUNGHA and JOO KYUL-KYUNG Filming "Battle Trip" in China

Photo from Twitter

A number of sources reported that I.O.I members Chungha and Joo Kyul-kyung are currently filming Battle Trip in China, a Korean reality show where celebrity friends gather up as a team to travel tourist spots all over the world.

It will be I.O.I's first reality show after their reunion!

I.O.I, who had debuted in 2016 from the first season of Produce 101, has announced their reunion as a group this fall. The news of Chungha and Joo Kyulkyung appearing on this reality show is bringing up much excitement for many fans.

This news is especially meaningful in that it will be their first reality show after their reunion. Fans are curious if Chungha and Joo Kyul-kyung will discuss further throughout the show about their side of the story of I.O.I's reunion.

Meanwhile, I.O.I will have their comeback this October without Somi and Yoo Yeon-jung as a 9 member group.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

