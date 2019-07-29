Where To Get ITZY's Outfits In The New ICY MV

1 읽는 중

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The monster rookie, ITZY, has struck again!
This time, they're back at it with their newest MV 'ICY.'

ITZY is back at it again with their newest song, ICY! Trend Alert!

With 'ICY,' ITZY broke their own record of being the stars of the music video to reach 5 million views in the shortest amount of time. ITZY's first music video, Dalla Dalla took around 12 hours whereas this one took only 10 hours to reach 5 million views.

ITZY's popularity is soaring over the roof!
And There's going to be an ITZY craze this season!
So to prepare ourselves for the ICY summer, let's take a moment to assess the upcoming trend by looking at the outfits ITZY members are wearing in the video. Here's where to get them!

RYUJIN

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Versace

Photo from Versace

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Vetements

Photo from Vetements

CHAERYEONG 

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Adidas

Photo from Adidas

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Fendi

Photo from Fendi

YEJI 

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Natasha Zinko

Photo from Natasha Zinko

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Dolls Kill

Photo from Dolls Kill

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

