HOW TO Perfect BLACKPINK ROSÉ's Casual Makeup Look

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

This casual Rosé look is to die for!

From MAKEUP to OUTFIT and EVERYTHING you need to know!

Don't be fooled by her natural beauty, though!

She is wearing a full set of makeup done by a professional.
Well, that professional makeup artist leaked some makeup tips on how to recreate this no-makeup makeup look.

Here it is!
Also for those of you looking for a set of gorgeous workout wear, you can find the fashion info here so keep scrolling down!

Photo from the brands mentioned above

Photo from the brands mentioned above

Softly contour your eyes with Bobbi Brown camel eye shadow to make your eyes look bigger.
Now using Nars Nectar eyeshadow palette, highlight your eyes so that it has a peachy gleam.
Using a liquid ink liner extend your eye line in a way that it looks like the outer corners of your eyes are drooping down a little. Curl your lashes with a long lash mascara and then you're done for the eyes!

For the face, use Hera face designing blusher in the color sculpting pink.

For the lips, apply Yves Saint Laurent's water stain no. 609 all over the lips lightly and line your lips with Nars lip pencil in the color Bolero. Then once again, stain the inner area of your lips with the same Yves Saint Laurent water stain.

Now for her outfit, here's what she's wearing.
Remember, workout clothes aren't only for those who workout. It's also for those of you who want to stay cute and comfy 24/7.

Photo from Topshop

Photo from Topshop

Photo from Adidas

Photo from Adidas

Disclaimer: This post is not sponsored.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

