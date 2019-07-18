Samuel's Father Reported to Have Been Found Dead in Mexico

Mr. Jose Arredondo, the father of South Korean solo idol Samuel, was reported to have been found dead in his house in Mexico.

His agency has not yet confirmed on the report

According to an American local broadcast, Mr. Arredondo was found lying dead on the morning of July 17. Police authorities are suspecting the cause of death as murder. Mr. Arredondo was an entrepreneur who established Family Motors Auto Group. Samuel, whose full name is Kim Samuel Arredondo was born between Jose Arredondo and his Korean mother and also appeared in an advertisement for his father's company.

Samuel's agency Brave Entertainment responded that they have not yet confirmed on the report. 'We haven't been able to get in contact with Samuel yet, so it is difficult for us to verify on the report."

Samuel is an 18-year-old solo idol who appeared in Mnet Produce 101 Season 2 in 2017 who later debuted with his first mini-album Sixteen.

He is currently known to be staying in the US after his dispute with Brave Entertainment regarding payment issues and nonreciprocal participation in events.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

BAEKHYUN's Considerate Gift to Fans: Coffee That Doesn't Taste Like Coffee