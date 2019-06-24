1 읽는 중

KANG DANIEL Just Gave Us Hope! Check Out What He Posted On Instagram!

Photo from Instagram @daniel.k.here

Kang Daniel fans look out! Your long wait seems like it's coming to an end!

Kang Daniel just posted on Instagram a photo of him holding up a sign saying, 'Done,' in his recording studio. Does this mean he's done recording for his new album?!
This is all fans have been waiting for! For some new Kang Daniel music!
There was no other caption added to the photo but fans are hoping that this means that they'll be able to listen to Kang Daniel's music soon enough.

Kang Daniel posted another selfie of himself with the caption 'Starting again!' in a place that seemed like a practice room.
Kang Daniel seemed happy and in high hopes that he can sing and dance once again on stage. Well, Kang Daniel, you're not the only one happy and excited!
Fans are dying in anticipation for Kang Daniel's new comeback.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

