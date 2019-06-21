WINNER SONG MINHO At The 2020 S/S Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

On June 20th, Louis Vuitton opened a 2020 Spring/Summer men's collection fashion in the streets of Paris, France. As always, the innovative designs of the creative director of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, were first to grasp the public's eye. A close second were the friendly faces among who walked the runway.

Did Song Minho's unique fashion sense catch Louis Vuitton's eye?

For this year's collection Louis Vuitton invited celebrities with a noteworthy sense of fashion to walk its runway. As a contemporary front-runner of fashion, Song Min-ho from Winner was also invited, among many others like the singer Dev Hynes and the actor Keiynan Lonsdale. Song Minho always stood out from the Kpop scene because of his avant-garde and one-of-a-kind fashion sense, so perhaps this is what caught Louis Vuitton's eye. Here, Song Min-ho is wearing an oversize coat with a combination of pastels and floral patterns underneath, and his gait does not fall short from that of a professional model.

Watch the full video of Louis Vuitton's 2020 S/S men's collection fashion show here. You can see Song Min-ho's runway walk, starting from 4 minute 4 seconds.

Also, check out Song Minho's unique fashion sense that piqued Louis Vuitton's interest!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



Related Article:

Why Did JUNGKOOK Get Upset In Front of His Fans?!