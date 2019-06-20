All Your Wishes Are Coming True: Red Velvet Makeup Tips From The Newest ReVe Festival Revealed!!

Red Velvet's newest summer album ReVe Festival was released just yesterday! The title track, Zimzalabim, is a cutting-edge electric pop song topped with a very catchy hook. The hook continually shouts out the magic spell, Zimzalabim, to convey the message to chase your dreams because it's all going to come true.

Well, if your dream was to be more like Red Velvet, you're in luck! Because of Zimzalabim! This article is to help you achieve it! Here are some of the makeup products that Red Velvet used in their ReVe Festival teaser photo and music video.

Joy

No wonder Joy is the face of the Korean cosmetics brand, Espoir. She's completed her whole look with products from Espoir, and she looks absolutely stunning. The neutral colors mixed with a hint of brick red compliments her facial features and tone really well. This looks like it could be Joy's red carpet look or an I-woke-up-like-this kind of look. Let's see which Espoir products she used here, shall we?



Irene

As always, Irene opts for a more natural look and uses products that accentuate her porcelain skin and perfectly symmetrical facial features. What better to do the job than a Yves Saint Laurent foundation and highlighter?



Wendy

Wendy uses an array of colors on her cheeks and her lips. Can you believe there are three different products on her cheeks alone?

Seulgi

Seulgi's makeup is the most interesting by far! The electric blue eyeliner immediately catches the eye and her bold look is the most fitting for the theme of a festival. Because festivals are supposed to be all about colored confetti and parades, right? Let's see which products completed her festive look.

Yeri

A little makeup tip here! Yeri uses the same products on her cheeks and lips. It's a good way to perfectly match your lip and cheek color, thus making your whole look more united and coordinated.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

