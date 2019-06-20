1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

All Your Wishes Are Coming True: Red Velvet Makeup Tips From The Newest ReVe Festival Revealed!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's newest summer album ReVe Festival was released just yesterday! The title track, Zimzalabim, is a cutting-edge electric pop song topped with a very catchy hook. The hook continually shouts out the magic spell, Zimzalabim, to convey the message to chase your dreams because it's all going to come true.

Zimzalabim! Make me like Red Velvet!

Well, if your dream was to be more like Red Velvet, you're in luck! Because of Zimzalabim! This article is to help you achieve it! Here are some of the makeup products that Red Velvet used in their ReVe Festival teaser photo and music video.

Joy

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

No wonder Joy is the face of the Korean cosmetics brand, Espoir. She's completed her whole look with products from Espoir, and she looks absolutely stunning. The neutral colors mixed with a hint of brick red compliments her facial features and tone really well. This looks like it could be Joy's red carpet look or an I-woke-up-like-this kind of look. Let's see which Espoir products she used here, shall we?

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above


Irene 

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

As always, Irene opts for a more natural look and uses products that accentuate her porcelain skin and perfectly symmetrical facial features. What better to do the job than a Yves Saint Laurent foundation and highlighter?

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above


Wendy 

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Wendy uses an array of colors on her cheeks and her lips. Can you believe there are three different products on her cheeks alone?

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Seulgi

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Seulgi's makeup is the most interesting by far! The electric blue eyeliner immediately catches the eye and her bold look is the most fitting for the theme of a festival. Because festivals are supposed to be all about colored confetti and parades, right? Let's see which products completed her festive look.

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Yeri

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

A little makeup tip here! Yeri uses the same products on her cheeks and lips. It's a good way to perfectly match your lip and cheek color, thus making your whole look more united and coordinated.

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Did you enjoy this article?
Let us know in the comments whose makeup look you want to know about next!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
Hidden Easter Eggs in the Red Velvet ReVe Festival Trailer!! 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT