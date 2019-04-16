1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Everyone Wants a Hug from BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Who could possibly resist a hug from BTS after their powerful live performance at SNL?
We certainly know that Emma Stone couldn’t.

And Emma Stone is no exception

Here’s a clip of Emma Stone giving BTS’s member, RM, a friendly hug after their performance. And for once, we’re jealous of Emma not because of her flawless looks or her amazing talent but simply because she got to hug RM.

Photo from SNL

Photo from SNL

Emma stone has on numerous occasions stated that she is a true K-pop fan. So it would be safe to assume her wide grin in the group photo with the BTS members is a genuine reflection of her happy state of mind.

Here’s another clip of an SNL crew member not missing out on an opportunity to hug a BTS member.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

After their successful live performance, members were giving out encouraging hugs to one another. As Jimin reached out for Jungkook for a hug, an SNL crew member budded in between them and took the hug for himself. The way he points to himself and enthusiastically asks ‘ME?’, as if to ask if the hug was meant for him, is all of us. Because, really, who isn’t eager to fall into the arms of Jimin.

By Yeonseung Kim and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT