1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

ARMY's Mixed Reaction to BTS Dolls?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The BTS ARMY may have known for a while now that BTS fashion dolls were being created by the cooperation between BTS's label company, BigHit, and the toy company, Mattel, who is also the creator of Barbie.

A lot of time and dedication went into these, I'm glad to see them released!

The dolls were modeled after the BTS members from their IDOL music video. Leading up to the dolls' revealing, Mattel had posted a few tweets showing up-close, detailed shots of some of the dolls faces, hair, or clothes. The pictures showed great attention to detail, showing pictures of Namjoon's dimple, Jimin's lips, and detailed clothing replicates.

Many fans had high expectations for the dolls. Then, when Mattel revealed their final version of the dolls on March 26th, fans were... underwhelmed, to say the least.

After having high hopes from the "teaser" pictures that had been posted, many fans were disappointed to see that the dolls, in their opinion, did not look so much like the members. The biggest complaint overall was members' hair, especially on Taehyung.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On the other hand, there were still plenty of ARMYs who were pleased to see the finished results, and left comments thanking Mattel for their hard work. They also mentioned that, compared to hand-made BTS dolls that cost hundreds of dollars, these mass-produced 20 dollar dolls were certainly well-made representations, especially considering the price.

Dolls can be purchased from Mattel's website. A lot of hard work went into these dolls, and the majority would say they turned out well. Which doll is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

By MalinaFairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT