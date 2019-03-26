1 읽는 중

KANG DANIEL Changed His Phone Number & Cut Off Contact With WANNA ONE Members

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Kang Daniel is still amidst his dispute with his employing agency, LM Entertainment, and it has recently revealed that he is no longer in contact with any of the former members of Wanna One.

It's so sad seeing him like this, I hope it all gets figured out soon!

Daniel has recently changed his phone number and it has been discovered that he is not in contact with the other members of his former group, Wanna One, and that he does not participate in any of their group chat conversations on Kakao Talk.

A related person in the music sphere stated, "I heard that Kang Daniel isn't only not talking with the old Wanna One members, but also any of the other entertainer friends that he made while working as a member of Wanna One. Amidst his dispute with his company, Daniel changed his phone number and has not told anyone else his new number, and naturally cut off communication."

His sudden stop in communication is due to the dispute with his company. Someone related in the entertainment industry reported, "With the issue with his company still left wide open, he does not want a rumor to be started by something being misreported or mistakenly informed, so he naturally started to cut off contact with people around him. In order to spare too much talk about his situation. He'll probably keep this atmosphere until the whole ordeal gets resolved."

Kang Daniel's issue with his label LM Entertainment has risen over his contract. An amiable compromise is now far from sight, and both sides are preparing to go into this legal battle. Daniel has recently requested an injunction against his agency as well as a suspension of his exclusive contract. His representatives have stated earlier that LM Entertainment went against contract terms. LM Entertainment has denied these claims.

Until now mostly a battle of words, it seems like the only way through this situation is for it to be handled legally. Originally scheduled to make his solo comeback next month (April), these matters have also delayed his promotions.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

