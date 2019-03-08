1 읽는 중

사회

JUNG KOOK Interprets JIMIN‘s Speech With Broken English

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

How good is Jung Kook's Interpretation?

Here's what exactly Jimin said

On February 25th, a video entitled [BANGTAN BOMB] Broken English Time! - BTS was uploaded on YouTube BANGTANTV Channel.

BTS made a speech at the UN general assembly on last September 24th at UN headquarter for the first time as Korean artists. The video is assumed to be filmed right before or after the assembly since the clothes that the members have on them are the same as the ones they wore at the general assembly.

Photo from UNICEF

Photo from UNICEF

Photo from UNICEF

Photo from UNICEF

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

In the clip, Jung Kook suggests that if Jimin makes a speech, he will interpret the words for him.

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Jimin: Like I've always said through music,

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Jungkook: What I‘m talking about,

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Jimin: I think the most important first step for the new world is the love for yourself and the belief in yourself.

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Jungkook: Another world
Jimin: (What?)
Jungkook: Love myself

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Jimin: Hahahahahahaha

Jimin: By putting this message into the music, we've tried to communicate with fans.

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Jungkook: long time no see, message from you.

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Jimin: *laughs out loud*

Jimin laughed because of Jung Kook's cute broken English.

Armys who watched the video said they find Jung Kook's English exceedingly adorable.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

