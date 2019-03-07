1 읽는 중

Cha Eun Woo Talks About His Complex

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the 2nd this month, Cha Eun Woo showed up on Section TV, a Korean entertainment news program and had an interview with Kyung Ri, the interviewer.

It doesn't even count as a complex though!

Photo from MBC screenshot

Photo from MBC screenshot

When asked what is his favorite part among his face features, he answered "eyes".

Photo from MBC screenshot

Photo from MBC screenshot

It was followed up by the next question, '"Do you have a complex?". He answered, "My thick thighs".

Photo from MBC screenshot

Photo from MBC screenshot

He said, "When I buy pants that fit my waist, they are too small for my thighs" "So I always have to mend them", he explained.

Photo from MBC screenshot

Photo from MBC screenshot

Photo from MBC screenshot

Photo from MBC screenshot

In response to Eun Woo's answer, Kyung Ri said, "I'm sure there are many people who like that", evoking a laugh in the studio.

Photo from MBC screenshot

Photo from MBC screenshot

Fans made diverse comment such as, "That's what I like the most about him" "That is a merit" "Everything about him is perfect" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

