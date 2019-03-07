Cha Eun Woo Talks About His Complex

On the 2nd this month, Cha Eun Woo showed up on Section TV, a Korean entertainment news program and had an interview with Kyung Ri, the interviewer.

It doesn't even count as a complex though!

When asked what is his favorite part among his face features, he answered "eyes".

It was followed up by the next question, '"Do you have a complex?". He answered, "My thick thighs".

He said, "When I buy pants that fit my waist, they are too small for my thighs" "So I always have to mend them", he explained.

In response to Eun Woo's answer, Kyung Ri said, "I'm sure there are many people who like that", evoking a laugh in the studio.

Fans made diverse comment such as, "That's what I like the most about him" "That is a merit" "Everything about him is perfect" and more.

