사회

Hey, ARMY! Lost this? Woes of ARMYPEDIA QR

중앙일보

입력

Photo from VLIVE, @bts_bighit

Photo from VLIVE, @bts_bighit

If you have seen anything about BTS or ARMY in the past few days, you have probably heard of the recent "ARMYPEDIA."

QR codes are overflowing!

ARMYPEDIA is a platform created by BigHit where ARMY from all around the world can work together for a month and collect QR codes hidden all over that unlock pages for each day of BTS history. That means there are over two thousand QR codes to the ARMY to discover in just four short weeks!

The idea is unique and fun, and ARMY is excited. Or, somewhat, at least. ARMY loves their fair portion of BTS every day, but with a couple thousand codes to find, this portion seems like an overdose to some!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

ARMYs have been expressing their overwhelmed-ness through memes, which give a rather accurate visual description of how many ARMYs are feeling with the pressure to find every code before the four weeks come to a close.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Still other ARMYs posted this meme, with the caption "ARMY getting hit with all the fan food, and BigHit watching from behind."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fans overseas even threw in a bit of Korean in their meme-

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BigHit, Stop!

Just be careful to make sure you do not end up like this last one-

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Ill in bed and deprived of sleep! Armypedia is all for fun, so make sure you do not get too stressed about it! Just enjoy the hunt while it lasts.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

