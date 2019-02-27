Hey, ARMY! Lost this? Woes of ARMYPEDIA QR

If you have seen anything about BTS or ARMY in the past few days, you have probably heard of the recent "ARMYPEDIA."

QR codes are overflowing!

ARMYPEDIA is a platform created by BigHit where ARMY from all around the world can work together for a month and collect QR codes hidden all over that unlock pages for each day of BTS history. That means there are over two thousand QR codes to the ARMY to discover in just four short weeks!

The idea is unique and fun, and ARMY is excited. Or, somewhat, at least. ARMY loves their fair portion of BTS every day, but with a couple thousand codes to find, this portion seems like an overdose to some!

ARMYs have been expressing their overwhelmed-ness through memes, which give a rather accurate visual description of how many ARMYs are feeling with the pressure to find every code before the four weeks come to a close.

Still other ARMYs posted this meme, with the caption "ARMY getting hit with all the fan food, and BigHit watching from behind."

Fans overseas even threw in a bit of Korean in their meme-

BigHit, Stop!

Just be careful to make sure you do not end up like this last one-

Ill in bed and deprived of sleep! Armypedia is all for fun, so make sure you do not get too stressed about it! Just enjoy the hunt while it lasts.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com