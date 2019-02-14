MOMOLAND Is Set To Make Comeback In March

Ever since Momoland went viral with their first hit, BBOOM BBOOM and immediately made a subsequent hit which is BAAM, they have been successful in maintaining their popularity and consolidated their position in the K-Pop scene as a popular girl group.

I wonder how catchy the next song will be..

Their music videos and dance videos are the solid proof that the 9 girls are in the limelight. It is well-known that the group is not only domestically popular but has made headway into the overseas market especially the Philippines, Malaysia and so on.

At the fan meeting event that was held in Manila, the Philippines last month, 5000 fans gathered at the venue to see the idols. And at another fan meeting event that took place in Tokyo, Japan on the 10th this month, they attracted 3000 fans, verifying their overseas popularity.

For fans from in and out of the country, good news has been announced. It is that Momoland is making a comeback in the upcoming March.

It has been said that the group is working flat out on the new album while they have such a hectic schedule both in Korea and Japan.

Fans are delighted to hear that the girls are coming back for the first time in 9 months after the last Korean album.

By Jay Yoo and Bongbong


