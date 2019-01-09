1 읽는 중

BTS Barbies? Big Hit Signs Contract With Mattel to Create BTS Barbie Dolls

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Big Hit

The world's most popular boy band, BTS will appear with whole new features, quite literally, in the form of Barbie dolls, according to a report made this past Monday by Mattel, the American toy company.

BTS Barbie? What next?

Photo from Online Community

According to the report, Mattel made a contract with Big Hit for a worldwide licensing of the creation of BTS Barbie dolls. "BTS is a pop phenomenon that transcends age, culture, and language and through this collaboration Mattel will work to be a new way for this group to connect and reach out to the world," Mattel reported.

Photo from Online Community

Mattel also explained that "It is a crucial part of our strategy to cooperate with a franchise with global attraction." They also claimed, "With such creative professionalism we are the optimum brand to create BTS goods."

Photo from Mattel

Mattel announced that the dolls will be based on the members from their Music Video Idol. The final Barbie dolls are scheduled to be released sometime in June. With Mattel's stock price rising by 9%. only a day after the announcement, many agree with Mattel's statement over this collaboration, seeing it as a win-win for both sides. Yet, it is still too early to celebrate and the world can only watch on as BTS continues to rise in new ranks. Whether this Korean boy group can be as successful as in the toy industry is yet to be seen.

Photo from BigHit YouTube M/V Idol

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

