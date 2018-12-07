BTS Makes the Bloomberg 50! First For Korean Singer

Yesterday, on the sixth of December, Bloomberg announced their "Bloomberg 50" for 2018, on which BTS was listed with the caption "the global K-pop phenomenon."

BTS accomplishes an "unprecedented level of success" again...!

The Bloomberg 50 is a list of fifty people put together by Bloomberg this second annual list depicts the people with the most noteworthy accomplishments that have come to define 2018. Being the only Korean on the list this year and the first Korean singer ever to make the list, BTS has surprised the world once again by accomplishing yet another unprecedented feat.

The name BTS marks the list standing shoulder to shoulder along with headline names such as Fed chairman Jerome Powell, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Donna Strickland, Royal Dutch Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden, and Pop Star Taylor Swift.

Bloomberg acknowledges BTS' achievements in topping Billboard's album charts with Love Yourself: Tear and then again in August with Love Yourself; Answer is a noteworthy accomplishment.

Praising BTS for its success, Bloomberg further explains that "BTS owes its popularity to its willingness to address social issues, mental health, and politics, despite being in a genre often painted as bubble gum."

Bloomberg elaborates the extent of BTS's success, mentioning how the tickets for their worldwide stadium tour was sold out in minutes. This proves to be "another sign that audiences are ready for bands with Korean sensibilities," the Bloomberg article states.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

