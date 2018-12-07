1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Makes the Bloomberg 50! First For Korean Singer

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Bloomberg and BigHit Entertainment

Photos from Bloomberg and BigHit Entertainment

Yesterday, on the sixth of December, Bloomberg announced their "Bloomberg 50" for 2018, on which BTS was listed with the caption "the global K-pop phenomenon."

BTS accomplishes an "unprecedented level of success" again...!

Photo from Bloomberg 50

Photo from Bloomberg 50

The Bloomberg 50 is a list of fifty people put together by Bloomberg this second annual list depicts the people with the most noteworthy accomplishments that have come to define 2018. Being the only Korean on the list this year and the first Korean singer ever to make the list, BTS has surprised the world once again by accomplishing yet another unprecedented feat.

Photo from Bloomberg 50

Photo from Bloomberg 50

The name BTS marks the list standing shoulder to shoulder along with headline names such as Fed chairman Jerome Powell, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Donna Strickland, Royal Dutch Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden, and Pop Star Taylor Swift.

Photo from Bloomberg 50

Photo from Bloomberg 50

Photo from YouTube Taylor Swift

Photo from YouTube Taylor Swift

Bloomberg acknowledges BTS' achievements in topping Billboard's album charts with Love Yourself: Tear and then again in August with Love Yourself; Answer is a noteworthy accomplishment.

Praising BTS for its success, Bloomberg further explains that "BTS owes its popularity to its willingness to address social issues, mental health, and politics, despite being in a genre often painted as bubble gum."

Photo from Bloomberg 50 Screenshot

Photo from Bloomberg 50 Screenshot

Bloomberg elaborates the extent of BTS's success, mentioning how the tickets for their worldwide stadium tour was sold out in minutes. This proves to be "another sign that audiences are ready for bands with Korean sensibilities," the Bloomberg article states.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT