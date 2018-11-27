1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' Little Brother Group? BigHit Confirms New Idol Group's Debut

중앙일보

입력

BTS's label, BigHit Entertainment announced that they are to debut a new boy group for the first time in six years since BTS first debut.

Who will be the next BTS?

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

According to media reports, BigHit's producer Bang Sihyuk confirmed the debut for a five-member boy group, following the footsteps of their brothers, BTS. The debut is scheduled for some time at the beginning of next year.

Photo from Facebook (BigHit Trainee)

Photo from Facebook (BigHit Trainee)

Though neither the name nor the concept has been decided, for being the "little brother" group of BTS alone, the unnamed new BigHit group have been receiving the highest levels of attention as the most awaited group to debut in 2019.

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

As BigHit continued in their success of raising BTS into global stars, many had started to wonder when BigHit would showcase an all-new idol group. This new group rightly deserves its high exposure. For while many wait to see how BigHit Entertainment will further progress as a label through this new group, others also wait in expectation to finally see BigHit's six years of experiences and know-how with BTS to come into effect.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT