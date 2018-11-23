Who Dances Better? YG Hosts JENNIE SOLO Dance Contest

On the 23rd, YG Entertainment disclosed a poster to promote Jennie's SOLO dance cover contest.

Let us see who wins the prize

The SOLO dance contest is going to be for 15 days from December 1st to 15th. 3 teams are going to be selected. The 3 winning teams will receive 15 million KRW prize pool with the 1st place getting 10 million KRW, 2nd place getting 3 million KRW, and 3rd place receiving 2 million KRW.

Those who wish to participate in the contest have to upload a video of themselves covering the SOLO dance on YouTube and fill out an application form with the YouTube link in it.

The winners are going to be picked based on the number of likes, views, and internal evaluation. They and are scheduled to be announced on official BLACKPINK social media accounts on December 20th.

Since the choreography of the song is getting a lot of attention as much as the song itself, many fans' participation is being looked forward to.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

