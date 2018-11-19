The K-Pop Song Where You Can Hear BTS SUGA's Voice? SUGA's Secret Featuring

A photo uploaded on Tablo's SNS showed BTS Suga meeting with the K-hiphop group EPIK HIGH.

Who's the artist that SUGA looked up to even before his debut.

BTS Suga had before admitted having been a major of fan of EPIK HIGH Tablo since even before his debut. However, it has recently been revealed that Suga and Tablo have been maintaining close ties.

Tablo recently uploaded a photo of Suga and his EPIK HIGH team with the words "EPIK HIGH had a visitor today and I have a huge pimple on my nose."

This wasn't the first time, however, as Tablo had also before uploaded a photo of their text conversation. In the photo Tablo asks Suga if he can teach him the dance moves to BTS's song FIRE, saying that he is serious in a lighthearted tone. Suga responded in kind "Sure, I'll teach you, but hyung-nim (elder brother) your bones may be crushed." To this Tablo explains that it is for a promise he had made on stage about doing a crazy dance for his fans.

In another photo, Suga tells the news of their Billboard award, to which Tablo replies "I am super proud," giving a multiple thumbs up.

Realizing their close relationship, many fans are wondering if Suga and Tablo will have any further music-related interactions. Many have remembered the recent issue overhearing Suga's voice in EPIK HIGH's song, No Thank You, where Suga is supposed to have done a secret featuring.

Expectations are rising as fans wonder at the kind of top-rate music these two artists could create if they worked together.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

