The K-Pop Song Where You Can Hear BTS SUGA's Voice? SUGA's Secret Featuring

Photo from BigHit and Online Community

A photo uploaded on Tablo's SNS showed BTS Suga meeting with the K-hiphop group EPIK HIGH.

Who's the artist that SUGA looked up to even before his debut.

BTS Suga had before admitted having been a major of fan of EPIK HIGH Tablo since even before his debut. However, it has recently been revealed that Suga and Tablo have been maintaining close ties.

Photo from Online Community

Tablo recently uploaded a photo of Suga and his EPIK HIGH team with the words "EPIK HIGH had a visitor today and I have a huge pimple on my nose."

This wasn't the first time, however, as Tablo had also before uploaded a photo of their text conversation. In the photo Tablo asks Suga if he can teach him the dance moves to BTS's song FIRE, saying that he is serious in a lighthearted tone. Suga responded in kind "Sure, I'll teach you, but hyung-nim (elder brother) your bones may be crushed." To this Tablo explains that it is for a promise he had made on stage about doing a crazy dance for his fans.

Photo from Online Community

In another photo, Suga tells the news of their Billboard award, to which Tablo replies "I am super proud," giving a multiple thumbs up.

Realizing their close relationship, many fans are wondering if Suga and Tablo will have any further music-related interactions. Many have remembered the recent issue overhearing Suga's voice in EPIK HIGH's song, No Thank You, where Suga is supposed to have done a secret featuring.

Expectations are rising as fans wonder at the kind of top-rate music these two artists could create if they worked together.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

