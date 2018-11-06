JENNIE SOLO Poster Realeasd! What's in her Photobook?

On the 12th of this month, BLACKPINK's Jennie will make her first solo debut. The foursome's label, YG Entertainment, released the first teaser poster today on their official site.

Sneak peeks of the first solo are finally unveiled.

At the same time, YG announced the pre-sale of the Photobook starting this Monday. They said they will be giving away a double-sided poster for the first limited number of sales as well as a free postcard and a sticker for every pre-sale ordered through "YG Select." This 72-page photo book consists of photos, cards with lyrics of her song written on them, and other random picture cards, along with a CD of her song and its instrumental version.

Jennie's Solo that we have yet to hear is said to be a hip-hop piece slightly fused with a pop element. The harmonious range of chords along with the bold but candid lyrics allows this solo piece to stand out from others. At the same time, as their original name suggests, the song plans to bring out both the 'vulnerable girl' and the 'powerful woman' within Jennie.

YG claimed that they are determined "to show a completely different atmosphere than what BLACKPINK has portrayed before. We want to level up both our music and performance, showing a transformed Jennie, the solo artist who takes her first flight—all of us wait in eager expectation for her to soar".

As the first member of the quartet to release a solo, this new single is expected to be first unveiled on the coming 10th, during BLACKPINK very own independent concert, the first in the country. The greatly-admired foursome will also commence their world tour in January of next year, visiting a total of 8 cities to finally meet their worldwide fans.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

