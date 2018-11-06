1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JENNIE SOLO Poster Realeasd! What's in her Photobook?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Official BLANKPINK Twitter Account

Photo from Official BLANKPINK Twitter Account

On the 12th of this month, BLACKPINK's Jennie will make her first solo debut. The foursome's label, YG Entertainment, released the first teaser poster today on their official site.

Sneak peeks of the first solo are finally unveiled.

Photo from Official BLANKPINK Twitter Account

Photo from Official BLANKPINK Twitter Account

At the same time, YG announced the pre-sale of the Photobook starting this Monday. They said they will be giving away a double-sided poster for the first limited number of sales as well as a free postcard and a sticker for every pre-sale ordered through "YG Select." This 72-page photo book consists of photos, cards with lyrics of her song written on them, and other random picture cards, along with a CD of her song and its instrumental version.

Jennie's Solo that we have yet to hear is said to be a hip-hop piece slightly fused with a pop element. The harmonious range of chords along with the bold but candid lyrics allows this solo piece to stand out from others. At the same time, as their original name suggests, the song plans to bring out both the 'vulnerable girl' and the 'powerful woman' within Jennie.

Photo from Official BLANKPINK Twitter Account

Photo from Official BLANKPINK Twitter Account

YG claimed that they are determined "to show a completely different atmosphere than what BLACKPINK has portrayed before. We want to level up both our music and performance, showing a transformed Jennie, the solo artist who takes her first flight—all of us wait in eager expectation for her to soar".

Photo from Official BLANKPINK Twitter Account

Photo from Official BLANKPINK Twitter Account

As the first member of the quartet to release a solo, this new single is expected to be first unveiled on the coming 10th, during BLACKPINK very own independent concert, the first in the country. The greatly-admired foursome will also commence their world tour in January of next year, visiting a total of 8 cities to finally meet their worldwide fans.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT