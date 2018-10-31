1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Get The Look: PENTAGON E'DAWN‘s Hangover Makeup

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Anyone who has seen PENTAGON's Shine music video would have no doubt noticed E'Dawn's unique makeup in the video. Not only in the video, but he has been seen wearing the look in many other pictures as well.

His secret has been revealed- now you can try the look yourself!

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Twitter @CUBE_PTG

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Ever since fans have been asking E'Dawn how he does his blush, and he and his producers have finally come to the rescue and released this video showing how to get his signature "hangover" makeup look. Let's see how it's done!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Here, the makeup artist is showing a few different kinds of blushes. For this look, they will only use two of the colors.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Now we start applying blush over our base makeup. Did you think blush was only for your cheeks? Think again! Here, we start applying blush to the nose bridge. and bring it down across the cheeks.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Next, they take an even brighter color to use as the "point." Apply this only to the top and sides of the nose.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Now we set with a translucent powder! Even if you're not dancing all over the stage, it's good to lock it in place, especially if the weather is hot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

When the look is finished, this is the face E'Dawn makes. So silly!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The look is finished! E'Dawn recommends doing this makeup look to get the hangover look, instead of getting an actual hangover. Much better for your health!

Fans, including those at Soompi, have been loving the tutorial and even try it out on themselves for the day!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

They didn't do too bad!

Many other people have also uploaded pictures and videos of themselves trying out the makeup- try it yourself as well!

Also don't forget to check out the original music video yourself, below!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT