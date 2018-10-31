Get The Look: PENTAGON E'DAWN‘s Hangover Makeup

Anyone who has seen PENTAGON's Shine music video would have no doubt noticed E'Dawn's unique makeup in the video. Not only in the video, but he has been seen wearing the look in many other pictures as well.

His secret has been revealed- now you can try the look yourself!

Ever since fans have been asking E'Dawn how he does his blush, and he and his producers have finally come to the rescue and released this video showing how to get his signature "hangover" makeup look. Let's see how it's done!

Here, the makeup artist is showing a few different kinds of blushes. For this look, they will only use two of the colors.

Now we start applying blush over our base makeup. Did you think blush was only for your cheeks? Think again! Here, we start applying blush to the nose bridge. and bring it down across the cheeks.

Next, they take an even brighter color to use as the "point." Apply this only to the top and sides of the nose.

Now we set with a translucent powder! Even if you're not dancing all over the stage, it's good to lock it in place, especially if the weather is hot.

When the look is finished, this is the face E'Dawn makes. So silly!

The look is finished! E'Dawn recommends doing this makeup look to get the hangover look, instead of getting an actual hangover. Much better for your health!

Fans, including those at Soompi, have been loving the tutorial and even try it out on themselves for the day!

They didn't do too bad!

Many other people have also uploaded pictures and videos of themselves trying out the makeup- try it yourself as well!

Also don't forget to check out the original music video yourself, below!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

