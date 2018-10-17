BTS Fans Anticipate Daddy Yankee Collab After He "Likes" Tweets

A discussion has been brought up regarding the possibility of a future collaboration between BTS and Daddy Yankee.

This would be such a cool collaboration, I hope it happens!

On the 16th (local time), Hollywood Life released an article reporting that "Daddy Yankee 'Likes' A BTS Tweet & Fans Are Convinced A Collaboration Is Coming."

Daddy Yankee "liked" the tweets from the BTS official twitter account run by Big Hit Entertainment about their Japanese single release and one of the BTS fans comments. The comment went along the lines of, "BTS is prepared to dance to the rhythm of Daddy Yankee," and included an attached synthesized video clip. Another fan wondered whether this could be the start of an Airplane pt 2 remix version.

As the most successful Latin rapper, Daddy Yankee was featured in the song Despacito, and made records for being number one on the Billboard single chart for 16 consecutive weeks, in addition to making 5 billion hits on their YouTube video.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

