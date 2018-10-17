HOSHI From SEVENTEEN and PARK WOO JIN from WANNA ONE Appear as Special Judges on 'DANCING HIGH'

Hoshi, from Seventeen andPark Woojin from Wanna One, is planned to be on Dancing High as special judges.

Let's go ahead and check out their awesome moves soon!

On the 12th, Dancing High revealed that Hoshi, from Seventeen and Park Woojin from Wanna One, are going to be special guests as judges for the last dance battle.

They added, "We are looking forward to seeing two great and renowned idol dancers who teenage dancers can relate to."

Dancing High is the first Korean show ever to have a competition for teenage dance lovers. Along with Jung, Hyung Don as an MC, competent dance coaches such as Just Jerk, Lia Kim, Lee Gi Kwang, Hoya, and Lee Seung Hoon take a dance battle journey together that will be filled with teenagers' dreams and passion.

Hoshi is known for his ability to choreograph his team's songs. And there is Park, Woo Jin, as the main dancer of his team, who has gained attention for his powerful performance and outstanding dancing that fascinates female fans.

What advice the two great and passionate dancers are going to give to teenage dancers is highly anticipated.

Not only that, reputable dancers such as J Black, Bboy Snake, and Popping Hyun Joon are also making appearances as judges. How this special joint of five, called 'Dance Avengers,' is going to interact with the teenagers is also attracting interest.

Dancing High said, "It is such an honor for us to have those five judges for our final battle. I think the loving yet professional comments that the judges are going to make arouse a lot of interest."

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

