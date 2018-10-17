1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

HOSHI From SEVENTEEN and PARK WOO JIN from WANNA ONE Appear as Special Judges on 'DANCING HIGH'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Hoshi, from Seventeen andPark Woojin from Wanna One, is planned to be on Dancing High as special judges.

Let's go ahead and check out their awesome moves soon!

On the 12th, Dancing High revealed that Hoshi, from Seventeen and Park Woojin from Wanna One, are going to be special guests as judges for the last dance battle.
They added, "We are looking forward to seeing two great and renowned idol dancers who teenage dancers can relate to."

Dancing High is the first Korean show ever to have a competition for teenage dance lovers. Along with Jung, Hyung Don as an MC, competent dance coaches such as Just Jerk, Lia Kim, Lee Gi Kwang, Hoya, and Lee Seung Hoon take a dance battle journey together that will be filled with teenagers' dreams and passion.

Hoshi is known for his ability to choreograph his team's songs. And there is Park, Woo Jin, as the main dancer of his team, who has gained attention for his powerful performance and outstanding dancing that fascinates female fans.

What advice the two great and passionate dancers are going to give to teenage dancers is highly anticipated.

Not only that, reputable dancers such as J Black, Bboy Snake, and Popping Hyun Joon are also making appearances as judges. How this special joint of five, called 'Dance Avengers,' is going to interact with the teenagers is also attracting interest.

Dancing High said, "It is such an honor for us to have those five judges for our final battle. I think the loving yet professional comments that the judges are going to make arouse a lot of interest."

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT