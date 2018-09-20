1 읽는 중

Three Possibilities for WANNA ONE's Future Plan

Photo from WANNA ONE Facebook

Group WANNA ONE will set up a new counter plan instead of their entire team promotion.

I want to see them all at once!!

WANNA ONE, who will terminate the contract at the end of the year, will promote until next January for the awards.
Therefore, discussion about plans by each member's management is in progress.

Even though they don't meet regularly, they often meet, discuss and make various opinions.

However, since each management has different opinions, it may take some time to arrange into one.

All managements agreed that 'Artist's opinion is the most important thing', but because various interests are involved, various counter plans are coming out to decide WANNA ONE's future plans.

It is a cautious problem but seems like all the management agreed that extending WANNA ONE entire member promotion is difficult.

However, there was a suggestion about making a WANNA ONE's new unit group with the members who wish to continue the promotion as a  WANNA ONE.

An official said, "There are members and management who wish to continue the promotion as a WANNA ONE. Even though it is hard to extend entire members' contract, it is possible to form a new unit group with the members who wish to stay and continue the promotion. WANNA ONE has members individual's strong fandom. Therefore, if they promote as a unit group, they will show different musical stance and stage than WANNA ONE complete promotion" and "The highest possibility is that making a unit group with the members who wish to extend WANNA ONE promotion".

Second, there was an opinion that the concert contract, which is the contract only for the concert once a year or five tour concerts.

According to an official, "The content is that all the members are free to promote as a solo singer or a new group and entire WANNA ONE members gather only for the concert. Even though it is hard to make a new album as a WANNA ONE complete, fans will be less disappointing because they can see the complete WANNA ONE on the stage at the concert".

Last, there was an opinion to choose a beautiful ending. When a unit group is formed, members who are not included in the unit group cannot help but conscious of the fans.

Because some members who cannot extend the contract don't want to be pointed out because of the extension of the whole contract is broken due to the specific member, so some managements wish to progress the promotion until next January and complete the contract as 'open ending' and gather together sometime again.

One management's official said, "it is hard to decide what to do at one time", and "Even all the management have an entire meeting again, we may be busy to read each other's countenance so I cannot even talk directly what I wanted to say. In this situation, we might have to finalize the promotion without deciding any new promotion. We will get some time to discuss plans".

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

