OFFICIAL: SM Confirms "EXO Is Shooting MV Today, Preparation for Comeback Under Way"

EXO is counting down to their comeback! It seems like 'EXO Sensation' will be created once again during the second half of 2018!

EXO is coming back, FINALLY!!!

On September 12, EXO initiated their new song's MV filming at a site located in Gyeonggi-do. Their agency, SM Entertainment, stated, "EXO is shooting a music video today. They're currently under preparation for comeback. "

However, aside from the music video filming, their comeback date is still covered in a veil. It is because there's a high chance of varying the date, according to the MV's post-production and promotion schedules. For now, their comeback is planned to be made within the second half of this year, and it seems like there will be changes in other K-pop groups' comeback schedules according to EXO's comeback period.

While each EXO member has been concentrating on individual activities during the last one year, expectations are growing, as to what kind of brand new music they will bring back to captivate fans' ears and hearts.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

