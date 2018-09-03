1 읽는 중

BTS Tops Billboard 200 for the Second Time with 'LOVE YOURSELF: Answer'

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS made it to the top of 'Billboard 200', the main album chart of Billboard once again! This is their second time topping this chart, since they first topped it in May with their third full album, LOVE YOURSELF: Tear. 

Throughout Billboard's entire history , they are only the 19th artist to top this chart twice in one year!!

On September 2, Billboard announced through an article, that BTS' LOVE YOURSELF: Answer earned No.1 on Billboard 200's September 8-dated chart.

This album released on August 24, has sold 185,000 copies in the US until August 30. According to Nielsen Music, 141,000 copies were the amount of albums sold offline.

Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums in the US, based on online and offline album sales data and streaming data.

While BTS was the first artist in 12 years to top this chart with a non-English album, they wrote another history by taking No.1 once again, with a repackaged, Korean album. They also became the 19th musician in all Billboard's history, to rank two albums at No.1 in less than a year.

The chart with BTS on the top will be updated on September 5.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

