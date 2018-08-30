The Best Idol Dancer that Korean Famous Choreographer BAE YOONJUNG Picked

Choreographer BAE YOONJUNG mentioned about the best idol dancer.

Can you guys recognize them with this photo???

On August 28, BAE YOONJUNG adverted to the radio broadcast, MBC-FM4U It is 2 PM Date JI SEOKJIN.

When Ji SEOKJIN asked "Which singer is the best dancer?" and BAE YOONJUNG replied, "Obviously, PARK JINYOUNG and Rain. Even I am a dancer, I always think how can they be so amazing in stages. They are really cool. Also, their arms and legs are so long".

When BAE YOONJUNG got a question, "Who is the best idol dancer" and she said, "Actually, all the idol groups are good dancers. However, the BTS, they are amazing. Most girl groups are all good dancers tool".

Then, "Hyuna and Chungha have inborn talents. Especially, T-ara Jiyeon has amazing dancing body line and she catches exactly what I teach.

BAE YOONJUNG emphasized, "Dancing and singing are different. Inborn dancers can grow up fast. but even not inborn dancers, they can grow up the skills by learning. There are many idols who didn't dance well at the beginning".

Also, she explained about the broadcasting program Produce 48 which she adverted, and said, "There is no Produce48 script. I just train them".

BAE YOONJUNG usually communicates with students via SNS rather than communicates privately.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

