1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Best Idol Dancer that Korean Famous Choreographer BAE YOONJUNG Picked

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from 2pdate Instagram

Photo from 2pdate Instagram

Choreographer BAE YOONJUNG mentioned about the best idol dancer.

Can you guys recognize them with this photo???

On August 28, BAE YOONJUNG adverted to the radio broadcast, MBC-FM4U It is 2 PM Date JI SEOKJIN.

Photo from 2pdate Instagram

Photo from 2pdate Instagram

When Ji SEOKJIN asked "Which singer is the best dancer?" and BAE YOONJUNG replied, "Obviously, PARK JINYOUNG and Rain. Even I am a dancer, I always think how can they be so amazing in stages. They are really cool. Also, their arms and legs are so long".

When BAE YOONJUNG got a question, "Who is the best idol dancer" and she said, "Actually, all the idol groups are good dancers. However, the BTS, they are amazing. Most girl groups are all good dancers tool".

Photo from YouTube screenshot

Photo from YouTube screenshot

Then, "Hyuna and Chungha have inborn talents. Especially, T-ara Jiyeon has amazing dancing body line and she catches exactly what I teach.

photo from YouTube screenshot

photo from YouTube screenshot

BAE YOONJUNG emphasized, "Dancing and singing are different. Inborn dancers can grow up fast. but even not inborn dancers, they can grow up the skills by learning. There are many idols who didn't dance well at the beginning".

Also, she explained about the broadcasting program Produce 48 which she adverted, and said, "There is no Produce48 script. I just train them".

BAE YOONJUNG usually communicates with students via SNS rather than communicates privately.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT