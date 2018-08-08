BLACKPINK Celebrates 2nd Debut Anniversary… "We Wish to Accompany BLINKs For a Long Long Time"

BLACKPINK celebrates their second debut anniversary.

Congratulations, BLACKPINK!!

BLACKPINK on August 8 said "We cannot believe it's our 2nd anniversary. It's great to be with Blinks, and we would like to accompany Blinks for a long long time." On the same day, YG Entertainment through official blog also posted two congratulatory posters, celebrating the group's debut anniversary.

Members in the poster showed off their close friendship, putting arms around each other's shoulders, and leaning against each other.

BLACKPINK initially appeared onstage on August 2016 with a single album SQUARE ONE. They were the first girl group YG has introduced in 7 years.

Their first songs BOOMBAYAH and WHISTLE on Youtube were greatly sensational to the extent of setting records of 355.62 million hits and 238.32 million hits respectively. They topped the music program just in 2 weeks since their debut, gaining a title of 'A Kpop girl group reaching atop in the shortest period".

Five tracks afterward, including PLAYING WITH FIRE, AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST, STAY, and few more recorded over 100 million hits on Youtube, continuing their sweeping upturn. The sidetrack DDU-DU DDU-DU in their first mini album SQUARE UP released on June 15 also has exceeded 259.34 million hits on youtube, cruising without a hitch.

BLACKPINK plans to actively perform until the end of the year. Continuing on from their first arena tour held in Japan last month 24th, they'll hold concerts in Fukuoka International Centre from August 16 to 17, and in Makuhari Messe convention center from August 24 to 26.

More importantly, on Christmas Eve, the group is entering Kyocera Dome Osaka as the first foreign female group.

