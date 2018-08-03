1 읽는 중

A Joint Venture of BTS and Produce 101 Named "Belief Entertainment" is To Be Produced…

Photo from BBMAs

Korea's biggest culture content industry CJ ENM and BigHit Entertainment are joining to work together, and the joint collaboration of these two powerful companies are expected to create a male idol group.

Possible creation of the "monstrous rookies"?

CJ ENM and BigHit Entertainment respectively possess a 52% stake and a 48% stake in the business totaling 7 billion KRW, undertaking a joint venture of Belief Entertainment (tentative name). Their joint company will be established at the earliest of this August.

In the entertainment field, a collaboration of two giant enterprises is raising expectations on the possible birth of the monstrous rookies. One of the parties concerned said, "The second BTS, third BTS are likely to be produced once BigHit's Idol producing know-how and CJ ENM's powerful capital strength and platforms unite."

Domestic entertainment enterprises also have no choice but to be tensed up. BigHit with BTS overpasses the Big 3 SM·YG·JYP as the sole company among small business agencies. BigHit's union with CJ ENM can possibly create an upheaval.

CJ ENM possesses the market capitalization of 5.214 trillion (KRW) market capitalization which is surpassing total amounts of SM's 901.3 billion (KRW), JYP's 798.2 billion (KRW) and YG's 630.1 billion (KRW).

Their joint venture is likely to excavate a global idol group and to foster them into real Kpop artists. And as there is a high chance of producing a male idol team, people are saying that a "brother group" of BTS is created.

Another prospect expects the idol group to go through the system of Produce 101. In their scenario, BigHit is responsible for producing the monstrous idol from the chosen team of the fourth season of Produce 101.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

