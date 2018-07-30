A Sasaeng Fan Confesses He/She Pretended to be an Innocent Victim of BAEKHYUN's Phone Number Incident

The sasaeng fan responsible for Baekhyun's recent phone number incident, confessed the truth he/she had been hiding.

And Baekhyun received so much hate for this... T_T

Back in February, EXO's Baekhyun came under criticism for unveiling a phone number during his Instagram live streaming. While he thought that number belonged to the 'sasaeng' he had been suffering from, the owner of the number insisted he/she is not the sasaeng and begged to please stop calling. Baekhyun was bashed by the netizens for being so careless, and had to publicly apologize.

However, on July 22, a Twitter user named 'Rose' came up and confessed that the owner of the number was, in fact, him/herself, and that he/she had lied, pretending to be an innocent victim of Baekhyun's disclosure of the number.

Read the full statement from below.

"Hello, this is 'Rose'. Nabom=LoveNi=Rose is correct.

After receiving DMs pointing out my identity, I deleted my account right away. Sorry for the late feedback.

I previously tweeted that my family is receiving a lot of phone calls, and asked not to call anymore after B.H. called out a number. Later, I got DMs saying things like, 'I was the one who called. How come your family is the victim?' It was true that I lied. I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said it like that but I'm sorry for telling a lie. I deleted my account without any feedback.

After that, I made a new account named 'LoveNi', and kept tweeting like nothing has happened. However, due to a slip of the tongue, the fact that LoveNi=Nabom became known, and I deleted my account again, without uploading any feedback.

I blindly created accounts again and again and made another account by the name 'Rose'. And I continued tweeting like nothing happened. I'm sorry for deleting accounts every time without uploading feedback. I apologize to all the people who had felt bad after B.H.'s Instagram live. I also apologize for my bias-focused comments, and for cursing members on my private account. I'm sorry for all those who would've felt offended by me."

By Gothesun and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

