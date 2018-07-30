A Sasaeng Fan Confesses He/She Pretended to be an Innocent Victim of BAEKHYUN's Phone Number Incident

1 읽는 중

Photo from Facebook @weareoneEXO

The sasaeng fan responsible for Baekhyun's recent phone number incident, confessed the truth he/she had been hiding.

And Baekhyun received so much hate for this... T_T

Back in February, EXO's Baekhyun came under criticism for unveiling a phone number during his Instagram live streaming. While he thought that number belonged to the 'sasaeng' he had been suffering from, the owner of the number insisted he/she is not the sasaeng and begged to please stop calling. Baekhyun was bashed by the netizens for being so careless, and had to publicly apologize.

Complaints of alleged innocent citizens at the time of the incident, Photo from Online Community

However, on July 22, a Twitter user named 'Rose' came up and confessed that the owner of the number was, in fact, him/herself, and that he/she had lied, pretending to be an innocent victim of Baekhyun's disclosure of the number.

Read the full statement from below.

"Hello, this is 'Rose'. Nabom=LoveNi=Rose is correct.
After receiving DMs pointing out my identity, I deleted my account right away. Sorry for the late feedback.
I previously tweeted that my family is receiving a lot of phone calls, and asked not to call anymore after B.H. called out a number. Later, I got DMs saying things like, 'I was the one who called. How come your family is the victim?' It was true that I lied. I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said it like that but I'm sorry for telling a lie. I deleted my account without any feedback.
After that, I made a new account named 'LoveNi', and kept tweeting like nothing has happened. However, due to a slip of the tongue, the fact that LoveNi=Nabom became known, and I deleted my account again, without uploading any feedback.
I blindly created accounts again and again and made another account by the name 'Rose'. And I continued tweeting like nothing happened. I'm sorry for deleting accounts every time without uploading feedback. I apologize to all the people who had felt bad after B.H.'s Instagram live. I also apologize for my bias-focused comments, and for cursing members on my private account. I'm sorry for all those who would've felt offended by me."

Screenshot of Rose&#39;s Twitter confession letter, Photo from Twitter

Screenshot of Rose&#39;s Twitter confession letter, Photo from Twitter

By Gothesun and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

