SEUNGRI's Perspective on Fans' Complaint With So Called 'YG's Jewel Box' Is…"

Fans have consistently argued "Why doesn't YG release albums for his artists?"

BigBang's Seungri shared his perspective on the inner struggle YG artists must have in mind.

You must be familiar with so-called 'YG's jewel box", which is a metaphor of CEO of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyunseok protecting and hiding precious jewels (artists) in the box (YG Building) and seldom letting his artist out of the building.

Seungri on July 25 guested on KBS Cool FM's AKMU Suhyun's Volume Up.

Many of talented artists with outstanding skills and abilities are affiliated in YG Entertainment: BigBang, WINNER, iKON, BLACKPINK, AKMU, LEE HI, and many more. But it's true that they aren't really active. Fans who desire to see their artists more often on stage have no choice but to have dissatisfaction toward YG.

In this regard, Seungri said "Suhyun must be familiar with it, but YG isn't a company that produces album when the time comes. They don't provide you schedules. Artists themselves should work in the field because you don't know how long it'll take. I know fans struggle too, wondering why the company neglects the artists. But all artists are working. It just is a time-consuming long process to come up with satisfying results. It isn't that easy to find the rhythm back once artists get denounced by the public with their albums. They easily become demoralized. YG Entertainment holds on to aim the right moment with the right tracks. I've also done many things to come back with new album."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

