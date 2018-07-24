PHOTOS: Ever Heard of the 'Eye-Opening Visuals' of WANNA ONE?

All eleven members of Wanna One are good-looking. But even among them, Min Hyun and Seong Wu are strikingly handsome, that fans call them the 'eye-opening line' or 'eye-cleansing line'; as soon as you set eyes on them, you'll feel like your eyesight gets enhanced.

Now my eyes are blessed eternally…

They also constantly pick each other as the member they consider the most handsome.

Even though they're handsome in two different ways, model-like body proportions and clean-cut facial features are what they have in common.

Now, take some time to fully admire their faces that will surely make your eyes wide open!

