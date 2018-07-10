1 읽는 중

When BTS' This Member Passes By, WANNA ONE's "Deep Dark" JIN YOUNG Shows the Adoring Look

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Wanna One's Bae Jin Young, who's been also called "Deep dark" with his chic and dark face expression was spotted with the look completely out of character.
While Jin Young was getting into the mood, someone utterly melted him down. To whom did Jin Young show the vacant look?

He is completely melted down!

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

On July 5 (KST), there was a post on an online community on Jin Young.

He was standing still, poker-faced. Then, he sees BTS JIMIN passing by in front of him.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

As these photographs tell, he clearly was in love. He peeked JIMIN with his mouth opened and wasn't able to take off his eyes on JIMIN.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Previously in the award ceremony, Jin Young eyed Sung Woon enviously with his close intimacy with EXO's KAI and SHINee's Taemin. Maybe because Jin Young dreamed of his career with his "role models", EXO, BTS, and SHINee? Whatever the reason is, Jin Young clearly can't conceal his adoring look!

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

