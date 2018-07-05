MOMOLAND Exhibits Filipino Culture in Its Latest MV

It seems like MOMOLAND is going to create another fever in the Philippines.

Be prepared Filipino Merries!

While MOMOLAND released its fourth mini-album Fun to the World on June 26, their music video of the title song BAAM went trending on several countries' Youtube. The MV has already earned over 20 million views.

In the music video, MOMOLAND members are dancing in front of backdrops portraying different places around the world. Among the various countries they are touring around, the scene that depicted the Philippines caught the eyes of Filipino fans.

Especially, the part where Nancy is waving the flag of the Philippines made fans happy. Among Filipino fans, Nancy is widely known for her resemblance to the popular Filipino actress Liza Soberano.

In response to Filipino community's support, MOMOLAND recently announced on a Facebook live, that they will be visiting Manila on August 18.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

