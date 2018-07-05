1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

MOMOLAND Exhibits Filipino Culture in Its Latest MV

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

It seems like MOMOLAND is going to create another fever in the Philippines.

Be prepared Filipino Merries!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

While MOMOLAND released its fourth mini-album Fun to the World on June 26, their music video of the title song BAAM went trending on several countries' Youtube. The MV has already earned over 20 million views.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In the music video, MOMOLAND members are dancing in front of backdrops portraying different places around the world. Among the various countries they are touring around, the scene that depicted the Philippines caught the eyes of Filipino fans.

Especially, the part where Nancy is waving the flag of the Philippines made fans happy. Among Filipino fans, Nancy is widely known for her resemblance to the popular Filipino actress Liza Soberano.

In response to Filipino community's support, MOMOLAND recently announced on a Facebook live, that they will be visiting Manila on August 18.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT