TWICE JIHYO's Real-life Response at Other Member's Abrupt Kiss

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

TWICE boasted their 'bestie chemistry' on stage.

That's how real-life besties treat each other haha

On June 23, TWICE performed for 'Lotte Family Concert' held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

While they enjoyed their time with the audience, singing What is Love?, Heart Shaker, and TT, a surprising scene took place during LIKEY.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

When Jeongyeon was singing her part, "But I can never do it roughly", Nayeon suddenly gave her a kiss on her hand! Since the original choreography is just patting, Jeongyeon, who received an unexpected touch, was startled.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

But what was even more interesting was Jihyo's face. As Jihyo saw Nayeon kissing on Jeongyeon's hand from behind, she made a frowning face with an awkward smile, as if she couldn't bear to see the cheesy sight of two best friends.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

At this abrupt moment of TWICE members, fans also burst into laughter, and left comments like, "It's a genuine reaction of a real-life bestie", "I would've made that face too."

Meanwhile, TWICE is making a comeback after three months, with the song Dance the Night Away on July 9.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

