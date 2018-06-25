1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Was G-DRAGON Given Preferential Treatment from Military Hospital? Suspicions & Refutations

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

G-Dragon, who is in the military as an active-duty soldier, has been accused of unjustly receiving benefits from the military's hospital. While G-Dragon received a vacation of ten days, he is currently hospitalized in 'Armed Force Yangju Hospital' due to a pain in his ankle.

Do you think he was favored?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Was G-Dragon given a preferential treatment? Let's find out by looking into the report of Dispatch which first raised the suspicion and the refutation of YG Entertainment and Korea's Ministry of National Defense.

Suspicion 1. G-Dragon is staying in the 'Colonel's Room' which is a VIP room, not available to ordinary soldiers

Dispatch reported that G-Dragon is hospitalized in the 'colonel's room', a VIP room for one person which can not be used by ordinary soldiers. The medium also described his life in the hospital as 'general-level', in that he's enjoying an air conditioner, a fridge, and a television, which are unavailable in normal rooms. According to the report, ordinary soldiers usually stay in rooms for 4ㆍ6ㆍ8 people and the colonel's room can't be used even by a major nor a lieutenant colonel. Dispatch also cited an anonymous soldier who said, "I saw somebody who looked like a manager in the hospital, even after 5 pm, when the visiting hours are over."

Refutation 1. There's no such room as 'Colonel's Room'

YG Entertainment explained, "G-Dragon is staying, not in a VIP room but in a single room where normal soldiers stay. Single rooms are not only allowed to field grades but also to soldiers who need special treatment or comfort under isolation. The agency dismissed the accusation by adding, "As for G-Dragon, since there was a request for privacy protection, he was placed in a single room. Hospital is where many people come and go. Placement in a single room was a measure to prevent disturbance and confusion not only for G-Dragon but also for other patients' stability. Calling this a special favor doesn't make sense."

The Ministry of National Defense also rebutted, "There's no such room as 'Colonel's Room' in the military hospital. G-Dragon is now hospitalized in a single room. In addition, ordinary rooms are also furnished with air conditioners, TVs, and fridges. As a result of checking at the guardhouse, there were no visitors for G-Dragon after 5 pm. It can not possibly be the case that we give a soldier a benefit just because he's a celebrity. "

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Suspicion 2. G-Dragon is enjoying a special treatment by continuously going on a vacation with an excuse of illness

Dispatch wrote that G-Dragon took ten-day-long vacations twice during the last two months, on account of ankle and joint instability. In May, he got a surgery in a private hospital, and then he took another vacation in June, in complaining of ankle pain.

Refutation 2. G-Dragon's surgery was an inevitable circumstance 

YG Entertainment explained, "At the time of world tours, prior to entering the army, he had been in pain for spraining his ankle frequently, and the condition worsened during military training. According to the diagnosis result, surgery was unavoidable because bone chips were damaging ligaments and muscles, and had caused inflammations."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT