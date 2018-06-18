For BLINKs♥… BLACKPINK Members' Individual Instagram Accounts are Opened!

BLACKPINK is back after almost a year-long break. For BLINKs who desperately counted down to BLACKPINK's comeback, members brought a surprise present.

Did you follow them, BLINKs??

The present was the opening of individual Instagram accounts of each member; Jisoo(@sooyaa_), Jennie(@jennierubyjane), Rosé(@roses_are_rosie), Lisa(@lalalalisa_m).

Along with the group's official Instagram, BLACKPINK is planning to communicate with its fans more intimately through members' own Instagram account.

Jisoo and Lisa left their first greetings as they uploaded their first posts on Instagram.

Jisoo wrote, "I had a bad condition due to a cold, but whenever I saw BLINKs, I could smile and cheer up, so I could safely finish our comeback stage. Thank you so much for supporting us hard and for giving us strength."

Lisa said "Thank you so so much for all the support. BLINK~~ Thanks so much for always being next to us and for supporting us~☺️ I'll update often."

Jennie also uploaded several beautiful photos of herself with captions saying "unforgettable moments."

BLACKPINK made a comeback on June 15 with its first mini album SQUARE UP. The title song DDU-DU DDU-DU is topping major streaming charts ever since its release.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

