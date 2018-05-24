"My Abs Flash as One of The Best Moments From BBMA?" BTS JUNGKOOK Responded With Smile

BTS JUNGKOOK seemed bashful when he mentioned about his abs flash chosen as one of the best moments from 2018 BBMAs.

Yeah, it has gone viral

At 11 am on May 24, BTS held a comeback press conference at Crystal Ballroom, Lotte Hotel Seoul. JUNGKOOK on this day was questioned: "Are you aware that your abs revealing scene during BTS' FAKE LOVE performance was chosen as one the best moments from 2018 BBMAs?"

He answered, "Yes I am aware of it. But I should keep working on my abs while promoting FAKE LOVE."

He also talked about group singing during FAKE LOVE performance "I never thought BTS would have an opportunity to perform on BBMAs, and so it was such an honor and for us to have a comeback stage at BBMAs. More importantly, audiences sang after us word by word. Unexpectedly, large numbers of ARMYs filled up the venue, and it really strengthened us."

BTS performed their title song FAKE LOVE on 2018 BBMAs in Las Vegas on May 21 as the world premiere and was awarded a Top Social Artist continuing on from last year. The third full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has brought a sweeping shift in major music charts including Billboard, flaunting their influence throughout the whole world.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

