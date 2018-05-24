1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"My Abs Flash as One of The Best Moments From BBMA?" BTS JUNGKOOK Responded With Smile

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports (left), Photo from Billboard Screenshot (right)

Photo from Ilgan Sports (left), Photo from Billboard Screenshot (right)

BTS JUNGKOOK seemed bashful when he mentioned about his abs flash chosen as one of the best moments from 2018 BBMAs.

Yeah, it has gone viral

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

At 11 am on May 24, BTS held a comeback press conference at Crystal Ballroom, Lotte Hotel Seoul. JUNGKOOK on this day was questioned: "Are you aware that your abs revealing scene during BTS' FAKE LOVE performance was chosen as one the best moments from 2018 BBMAs?"

He answered, "Yes I am aware of it. But I should keep working on my abs while promoting FAKE LOVE."

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

He also talked about group singing during FAKE LOVE performance "I never thought BTS would have an opportunity to perform on BBMAs, and so it was such an honor and for us to have a comeback stage at BBMAs. More importantly, audiences sang after us word by word. Unexpectedly, large numbers of ARMYs filled up the venue, and it really strengthened us."

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BTS performed their title song FAKE LOVE on 2018 BBMAs in Las Vegas on May 21 as the world premiere and was awarded a Top Social Artist continuing on from last year. The third full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has brought a sweeping shift in major music charts including Billboard, flaunting their influence throughout the whole world.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT