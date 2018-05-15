DINDIN-YOON CHAEKYUNG Denies Romance Rumor

A report saying that singer DinDin and Yoon Chaekyung, a member of the girl group April, is in a relationship came out. Agencies of both sides denied this rumor.

They said that they are 'just close senior and junior'

DSP Media, the agency of Yoon Chaekyung, and D.O Entertainment, the agency of DinDin, announced on May 15 that "DinDin and Chaekyoung are not in a romantic relationship but just a close senior and junior." According to the agencies, the two have become close after appearing on SBS's program Law of the Jungle together recently.

Prior to this, a medium reported that the two are dating, citing numerous officials in the entertainment industry. The medium wrote that DinDin and Chaekyung moved on a car to enjoy a date on their own in a restaurant in Seoul. Witnesses' stories saying that DinDin introduced Chaekyung as his girlfriend has also been told.

DinDin is active as a singer and entertainer. He released hip-hop songs such as All day, #Drive. Yoon Chaekyung gained popularity through Mnet's auditioning program Produce 101, and debuted as April last year. The two have met on Mnet's variety show The God of Music.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

